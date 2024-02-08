Members do well in public speaking

Versailles FFA Members Patrick McGlinch and Adam Rauh competed in the Darke County FFA Creed Speaking Contest. Submitted photo Versailles FFA members Rhylan Broerman and Greta Broering competed in the Darke County FFA Beginning Prepared Public Speaking Contest. Submitted photo Versailles FFA Members Andrew Wuebker and Zoe Billenstein competed in the Darke County FFA Advanced Prepared Speaking Contest. Submitted photo Versailles FFA Members Lucy Schmitmeyer and Colin Batten competed in the Darke County FFA Extemporaneous Speaking Contest. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — On Tuesday, Jan. 30, the Versailles FFA participated in the Darke County Public Speaking Contest at Preble Shawnee High School. The Versailles FFA had eight members participating in this public speaking contest.

Patrick McGlinch and Adam Rauh competed in the Darke County Creed Speaking Contest. In this contest each member had to recite the FFA creed from memory and were asked questions at the end. McGlinch placed third and Adam placed fourth and received a gold rating.

Freshman Rhylan Broerman and Greta Broering participated in the Beginning Prepared Division where they recited a prepared speech from memory for five to seven minutes and answered questions about the speech. Broerman placed first and Broering placed third with both receiving a gold rating. Broerman advanced to the district contest.

Junior Colin Batten and freshman Lucy Schmitmeyer participated in the Extemporaneous Division. Batten placed second and Schmitmeyer placed fourth. Batten will advance to the district contest. The Extemporaneous competition consists of the contestant choosing a topic when they arrive, and getting exactly 30 minutes to prepare a speech that was four to six minutes long. The speech is delivered and questions are asked.

Senior Zoe Billenstein and junior Andrew Wuebker participated in Advanced Prepared. Billenstein placed first and Wuebker placed third in Advanced Prepared competition both received a gold rating. Billenstein advanced to the district contest. In the advanced prepared contest students prepare a six to eight minute speech, and answer questions about the topic.

Billenstein, Batten and Broerman will now move on to compete at the district level in their division.

Congratulations to all who competed.