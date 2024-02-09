Fabulous retelling of famous fable

By Marilyn Delk

DCCA News

Tutti Frutti Productions is a small children’s theatre company based in Leeds, England which is bringing its production of The Boy Who Cried Wolf to the USA for a run of 108 shows in 28 venues stretching across the United States, including a stop at Rockefeller Center in New York as well as a performance at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Sunday, February 18. If you have enjoyed Tutti Frutti’s previous visits to our community, you know that this is a must-see performance for theatre-lovers of all ages; if you have not yet treated yourself to the joyful creativity of this imaginative theatre company, do not miss the opportunity to partake of a totally delightful experience.

Award-winning English writer Mike Kenny, who specializes in theatre for young people, has adapted the classic Aesop’s fable into a warm, funny and thorougly engaging tale about a boy named Silas who lives in a small village which revolves around sheep and their care, from shepherding the animals in the fields to spinning and knitting the wool provided by those sheep. Alex Wingfield, Dora Rubenstein, and Danny Childs make up the gifted ensemble of actor/musicians who play several instruments and inhabit multiple characters, including acting as members of a flock of less-than-bright sheep or playing the role of a talented knitter hoping to win her village’s annual knitting contest. Scary wolves are also a part of the story, but never fear; these villains are portrayed with just enough sinister-ness to build suspense, but will not truly alarm little theatre-goers.

Director Wendy Harris describes the show as the “universal story of a boy unsure of where he fits in or what he wants to do, set against a backdrop of tradition and expectation. We identify with our daydreamer boy, who can’t resist a little fib to brighten up his day.” Lots of music enlivens the show, with parts of the story being told in song. Ultimately, The Boy Who Cried Wolf is a warm, funny and engaging tale that explores the perils of sending false alarms while honoring the wisdom of bravely speaking the truth.

Tutti Frutti is known for its strong storytelling, and has earned an excellent reputation for producing first class children’s theatre, moving one critical review in a British publication to urge that “young mums and their lambs should… flock to this winter winner.” Darke County Center for the Arts is thrilled to be bringing this esteemed British troupe back to our community as part of its Family Theatre Series which was established to present family-friendly experiences at a low ticket cost.

Tickets to The Boy Who Cried Wolf are just $5, and are available by contacting DCCA on-line atwww.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, Ohio 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, or by making an appointment to visit DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are 10 a.m. til 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Tickets may also be purchased at the front desk of Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore Street. If any remain by showtime, tickets will also be sold at the Memorial Hall box office prior to the show. The box office opens at 1 p.m.; the show starts at 2 p.m.