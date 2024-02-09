Green Wave basketball loses in a tough battle to Piqua in overtime

Seniors Chace Drew (left) and Jack Chick (right) were active on the boards and around the rim all game long. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Junior Layne Hocker made a few big threes on the way to Greenville getting back into the game. The senior boys basketball players, cheerleaders and mascot were all honored prior to the game.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Green Wave boys basketball team overcame a slow start to take a lead in the fourth quarter. But, Piqua came back to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Greenville couldn’t recover and lost 47-40 to Piqua in overtime at home on Feb. 9. Head coach Matt Hamilton said it’s tough to lose a game like this, especially on senior night.

He said his senior class embody the program’s values and continued to give their full effort. While it wasn’t the home sendoff he hoped for, Hamilton wouldn’t want to go through this game with any other group of guys.

“We talk a lot about character and who we are, I just hate to lose that game for them. Should of have it. They did what was asked of them. It’s a class that’s not had a lot of wins in their time here. But here we are, next to last game their senior year, and they’re still going to the very end,” Hamilton said.

Greenville trailed 13-4 after the first quarter. They scored all four points in the final two minutes, including a three by junior Carson Good at the buzzer.

Then in the second quarter, the team started to claw back into the game. They started to capitalize on some open looks and got some stops.

The Green Wave trailed 23-18 at halftime. They were slowly chipping away at Piqua’s lead.

Then with 2:50 left, junior Layne Hocker drained a three to tie the game at 25-25. Once they tied the game, they couldn’t get that one bucket to take the lead.

Greenville was down 28-26 entering the fourth quarter. But soon as the quarter started, Good made another three to give Greenville their first lead of the game.

Both teams had their struggles with turnovers. Both defenses made it tough for the opposing team to score consistently.

Greenville had a lead with just two minutes left in the game. The Indians didn’t go away quietly as they were able to force some turnovers late and tie the game at 36-36.

Both teams had a shot at winning in regulation, but couldn’t get one to go in.

The Indians raced out to an early lead in overtime and held on to spoil senior night for the Green Wave.

Greenville fought until the very end. Even when the start wasn’t great, they didn’t give up and continued to find ways to get back into the game.

Junior Drew Hamilton led with 13 points, scoring 10 points in the second quarter alone. Senior Chace Drew had seven points.

Greenville is now 3-18 on the season with a 3-14 MVL record. They will end the regular season on the road at Sidney on Feb. 16 for a 7:30 p.m. tip off.

They will find out where they land on the tournament bracket on Feb. 11. The OHSAA boys basketball tournament draw is that day for all divisions. In Division II in the Southwest District North, Greenville is sitting at the 21st seed currently.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]