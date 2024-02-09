Journey Through Time at GPL

Join the library and Todd Clemmons for a look at the Dayton and Union Railroad. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — All aboard at Greenville Public Library. Along with author Todd Clemmons the library will embark on a journey into the history of the Dayton & Union Railroad during its formative years.

Journey Through Time will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. in the third floor conference room.

During this program, they’ll explore the stories and challenges that shaped this vital rail link and examine its impact on the local community. Attendees can expect a blend of historical storytelling, pictures of the trains and memorabilia of the railroad, and an opportunity to connect with the local heritage.

Clemmons is a historian and the author of The Rails and Tales of the Dayton & Union Railroad: The Early Years. With a love for local history, he’s dedicated his efforts to uncovering this significant railroad story for Darke and Montgomery Counties.

“As a storyteller, my goal is to transport audiences to see the railroad as it unfolds and shed light on our community’s past,” Todd said. “This presentation is not just about the Dayton & Union Railroad, but Greenville’s role in making it happen.”

Clemmon’s book is now available for viewing in the GPL Genealogy Room.

This is a free event, and registration is not required. For more information, contact Kelly at (937) 548-3915.