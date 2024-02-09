Local Briefs

Bradford BoE meeting
BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford, in Room 404. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law. Bradford Exempted Village School District announces a public hearing to discuss the use of ARP ESSERS Grant and how it will be used. The funds will be used to purchase curriculum and other instructional supplies, provide additional health services, and to construct a STEM center with bathrooms and food prep, and maintenance of HVAC structures and their appurtenances.