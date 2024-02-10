Solvita announces upcoming blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — Support the regional blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at one of the upcoming blood drives in Darke County.

Family Health Services of Darke County community blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon at 5735 Meeker Road, Greenville.

Darke County Courthouse community blood drive Friday, Feb. 16 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 504 S. Broadway St., Greenville.

Tri-Village Rescue Services community blood drive Saturday, Feb. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at 320 North Main St., New Madison.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center in February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

Solvita is currently in low supply of multiple blood types. Winter weather and seasonal illness make February a difficult month for maintaining an adequate blood supply.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.