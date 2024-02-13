Happy Valentine’s Day

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Today is Valentine’s Day and while many believe that it is a holiday created by greeting card companies, the origin of Valentine’s Day is traced back to the Roman Empire. It is said that in the Rome of ancient times people observed a holiday on February 14th to honor Juno – the Queen of Roman Gods and Goddesses. The Romans also regarded Juno as the Goddess of Women and Marriage. In later years, the Emperor Claudius II cancelled all marriages and engagements in Rome because he found it tough to get soldiers to join the Roman army because they did not want to leave their wives and families. A priest in Rome named Valentinus (aka Valentine) defied Claudius’ order and secretly married couples. When his defiance was discovered, Valentine was brutally beaten and put to death on February 14, about 270 AD. After his death Valentine was named a Saint. By the Middle Ages, Valentine assumed the image of a heroic and romantic figure amongst the masses in England and France. Around 498 AD, Pope Gelasius declared February 14 as St. Valentine’s Day to honor the martyred priest Valentinus.

The popularity of St. Valentine’s Day has grown to mark the day lovers exchange love notes called ‘Valentines’ with their sweethearts. In the beginning the trend was to send handmade cards but this changed at the beginning of the 19th century when mass-produced greeting cards caught fancy with people. Over the course of time, Valentine’s Day has come to be regarded as a day to celebrate love, not just romantic love, and cards are gifted to teachers, parents, friends, siblings, and sweethearts.

Chick-Fil-A sandwiches will again be available at the Arcanum boys’ JV/Varsity basketball contest on Friday, Feb. 16 at the concession stand. Friday night will be the last home game and Senior Night. The Arcanum Alumni Association and the Arcanum Athletic Booster Club have partnered to bring you a healthier option this year at the concession stand on Friday nights. All proceeds benefit our athletes and students in many different areas. Be sure to tell the concession stand workers that you enjoyed the Chick-Fil-A sandwiches during basketball season! Both organizations thank you for your support!

Mike Rice was sworn in as the new Dayton Fire Department’s Director and Chief on Monday, Feb. 5. Mike graduated from Arcanum High School in 1989 and is the son of Barb Rice and the late Tom Rice and grew up in Ithaca. Rice started with DFD in 2001 and has since made his way up the rankings. The promotion ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the Dayton Metro Library’s main theater room, the spokesperson said. Rice’s promotion follows the retirement of DFD Director and Chief Jeff Lykins. Lykins served the City of Dayton for nearly 32 years.

Congratulations Mike!

SAVE THE DATE! The Arcanum Alumni Banquet will be held on April 20, at the high school cafetorium. The event will begin with registration at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m. The honored classes will be the 75-year class, 1949; the 50-year class, 1974; the 25-year class, 1999 and the current senior class 2024. Tours of the new school will be offered between 5:30 and 6:30. Invitations will be mailed out later this week to members of the alumni base. Due to rising postage costs, the invitation will not be mailed to every member of the alumni association; but to those who are celebrating a 5-year, 10-year, 15-year, etcetera anniversaries. The invitation is also available on the Alumni tab on the school website (https://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/quick-links/alumni) and also on the alumni’s Facebook page. The alumni scholarships will be awarded at the event and the 2024 Distinguished Trojan Award, and the Honorary Trojan Award will be honored. Earlier in the day, the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will also be open between 2 and 4 p.m. for any alumni to tour or do research while they are in town.

May your Valentine’s Day be special and whether you write your loved ones a poem, bake them a special treat, make a handmade card, or buy them an expensive gift; the greatest Valentine’s are those from the heart.

“Love doesn’t make the world go round; love is what makes the ride worthwhile.”- Elizabeth Browning

“Love means nothing in tennis, but it’s everything in life.”-anonymous

“Love is like playing the piano. First you must learn to play by the rules, and then you must forget the rules and play from your heart.” -anonymous

“Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties.” – Jules Renard