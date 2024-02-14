Versailles boys bowling and Ansonia Noah Heck advance to districts

The Versailles boys bowling team qualified for districts as a team. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

HUBER HEIGHTS — The OHSAA Boys Division II Sectional Bowling Tournament took place on Feb. 13 at Rollhouse Dayton.

Only 12 teams and 12 individuals on non-qualifying teams moved on to districts.

Versailles took 11th with a team total of 3,702 in the sectional and will move on to the next round. In the first set of three games, junior Blake Henry led the team with 581 pins. Senior Colten Groff scored a 518 and junior Owen Demange scored a 510. In two games, sophomore Sam Albers had a 353 and in one game sophomore Austin Ruhenkamp had a 136.

Ansonia finished 17th as a team with a team total of 3,257. Sophomore Noah Heck led with a 523 and clinched one of the individual qualifying spots. He will move on to districts. Junior Darby Gilland had a 510. Sophomore Matt Middleton shot a 461 and sophomore Byron Young shot a 444. Freshman Austin Singer had a 385.

Mississinawa Valley finished 25th with a team score of 2,420. Sophomore TJ Cooley led with a 454. Junior Damon Hamilton had a 403 and freshman Xavion Fleming had a 332. Freshman Rickie Forsythe had a 274 and freshman Zachariah McKeeth had a 259.

The Boys Division II District Bowling Tournament will be on Feb. 21 at Beaver-Vu Lanes. Only four teams and four individuals will move on to the state championship.