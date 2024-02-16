Absentee voting for Primary begins Feb. 21

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Voting for the March 19 Primary begins this week with absentee voting. However, those who are not registered have a couple more days to get registered to vote in the upcoming primary. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Feb. 20. Register by visiting www.ohiosos.gov.

Absentee voting begins Wednesday, Feb. 21. In addition to requesting a ballot by mail, voters can also visit the Darke County Board of Elections to vote. During Week 1, Feb. 21-23, the office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Week 2, Feb. 26-March 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Week 3, March 4-8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Week 4, Monday, March 11, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, March 12, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; March 13-15, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 16, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, March 17, 1-5 p.m.

To request a ballot by mail, call the Darke County Board of Elections at 937-548-1835, or visit www.ohiosos.gov and fill in and print a request form and mail it to 300 Garst Ave., Greenville, Ohio 45331. The last day for in-person absentee voting is Sunday, March 17.

For persons wishing to vote at their precinct, the Primary Election will be Tuesday, March 19.

Republican Primary

The following is a list of contested races for voters in Darke County. These candidates are hoping to represent the Republican Party on the ballot in the November General Election. It was noted by the Darke County Board of Elections that this list is subject to change without notice. There are currently contested races for President, U.S. Senator, 8th District Representative to Congress, Judge of Court of Appeals (2nd District) County Commissioner and County Prosecutor.

President vote no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 1, 2025 – Nikki R. Haley and Donald J. Trump

U.S. Senator vote no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 3, 2025 – Matt Dolan, Frank LaRose, Bernie Moreno

Representative to Congress (8th District) vote no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 3, 2025 – Warren Davidson, Kay Rogers

Judge of the Court of Appeals (2nd District) vote no more than 1 – term commences Feb. 9, 2025 – Chris Epley, Robert Hanseman

County Commissioner vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 3, 2025 – Meladi Brewer – Write-in, Aaron Flatter – Write-in

Prosecuting Attorney vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 6, 2025 – James D. Bennett, Laura E. Waymire

Democrat Primary

The following is a list of contested races for voters in Darke County. These candidates are hoping to represent the Democratic Party on the ballot in the November General Election. It was noted by the Darke County Board of Elections that this list is subject to change without notice. There are contested races for President, Representative to Congress (8th District), Justice of Supreme Court unexpired term to end Dec. 31, 2026, State Representative (84th District), and County Commissioner term to commence Jan. 3, 2025.

President vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 20, 2025 – Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Dean Phillips

Jan. 3, 2025 – Vanessa Enoch, David E. Gelb, Nathaniel Hawkins

Justice of the Supreme Court vote for no more than 1 – unexpired term to end Dec. 31, 2026 – Lisa Forbes, Terri Jamison

State Representative (84th District) vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 1, 2025 – Arienne Childrey, Heather Schmidt – Write-in

County Commissioner vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 3, 2025 – Mona Gazala – Write-in, Mike VanDyke – Write-in

The following are the contested races for the State Central Committee for the Republican Party. There were no contested races for the County Central Committee for either party.

Republican – Member of State Central Committee, Man (5th District) – Steve A. Bruns, Timothy Echemann

Republican – Member of State Central Committee, Woman (5th District – Jessica Franz, Valerie Sargent-Wood

Republican – Member of State Central Committee, Man (12th District) – Keith Cheney, Jake Eilerman

The Daily Advocate/Early Bird lets You Decide. We do not endorse candidates or issues, but provide a forum for candidates to share their information. Information is shared across our media platforms including The Daily Advocate, The Early Bird, DailyAdvocate.com and social media through local candidate and issue announcements, letters to the editor and video debates/forums. For more information, email Editor Ryan Berry at [email protected].