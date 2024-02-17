On March 2, the Maple Sugarin’ event will take place at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Provided photo

GREENVILLE — The maple sap is running and Darke County Parks’ volunteers and staff have been busy boiling in the sugar shack making sweet maple syrup! Freezing nights and thawing days cause the sap to move, bringing the syrup one step closer to your table.

Staff and volunteers are preparing for the annual Maple Sugarin’ on the Prairie event, which will take place on March 2 from 8:00am-12:30pm at Shawnee Prairie Preserve.

Program staff will be offering guided tours, where you can learn the history and science of maple sugaring. After an educational tour through the woods, visit the sugar shack, and warm up in the steam-filled evaporator room as the sap spends countless hours on a boil to reduce it down to syrup.

Maple Syrup will not be for sale in the gift shop until the day of the event.

Once again, The Friends of the Parks will be serving up a hearty breakfast from 8am-noon at the Maple Sugarin’ on the Prairie event! For just an $8 donation towards the Friends’ mission, enjoy waffles, sausage, juice, coffee, and pure maple syrup! Children ages 3-9 are only a $4 donation and those under 3 years old are free!

Stop by any park location to purchase your pre-sale tickets, or tickets can be bought at the door. You can also support Darke County Parks and sponsor a bucket to guarantee your very own bottle of Darke County maple syrup! Each sponsor will have their name placed on a sap bucket along the “maple trail” during our Maple Sugarin’ Event. For more information, call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165 or visit www.darkecountyparks.org/maple