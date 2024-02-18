Solvita Franklin Monroe High School Feb. 27 Blood Drive

ARCANUM — Help Solvita maintain the late winter blood supply by donating at the Franklin Monroe High School community blood drive Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon at 8691 Oakes Road, Arcanum.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center Feb. 19-March 2 is automatically entered in the drawing to win four tickets to the First Four games of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship March 19-20 at University of Dayton Arena. Registered donors also receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt.

Solvita is currently in low supply of multiple blood types. Winter weather and seasonal illness make February a difficult month for maintaining an adequate blood supply.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.