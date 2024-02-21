Celebrating National FFA Week

GREENVILLE — Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes welcomed several FFA chapters from around the county to their office on Tuesday to celebrate National FFA Week. The commissioners proudly declared the week of Feb. 17-24 as National FFA Week in Darke County.
The proclamation states:
“Whereas, National FFA Week is a time for local chapters to highlight their programs and showcase their success and passion for agriculture; and
Whereas, the FFA and agricultural education provide a strong foundation for the youth of America and the future of food, fiber, and natural resource systems; and
Whereas, agricultural education and FFA ensure a steady supply of young professionals to meet the growing needs in the science, business and technology of agriculture; and
Whereas, the FFA motto – ‘Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve’ – gives direction and purpose to those students who take an active role in succeeding in agricultural education; and
Whereas, FFA promotes premier leadership, personal growth, career success, citizenship, volunteerism, patriotism, and cooperation; and
We therefore proclaim the week of February 17-24, 2024, as National FFA Week.”