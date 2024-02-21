Celebrating National FFA Week

Joining Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes for the proclamation signing were Wyatt Hissong, Greenville FFA; Payton Hiestand, Mississinawa Valley FFA; Mason Lair, president, Franklin Monroe FFA; Zoe Billenstein, president, Versailles FFA; Mikayla Stachler, president, Ansonia FFA; Sophia Aultman, vice-president, Ansonia; Jayden Hicks, president, Greenville FFA; Bo Melton, Greenville; and Summer Harter, Greenville. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes welcomed several FFA chapters from around the county to their office on Tuesday to celebrate National FFA Week. The commissioners proudly declared the week of Feb. 17-24 as National FFA Week in Darke County.

The proclamation states:

“Whereas, National FFA Week is a time for local chapters to highlight their programs and showcase their success and passion for agriculture; and

Whereas, the FFA and agricultural education provide a strong foundation for the youth of America and the future of food, fiber, and natural resource systems; and

Whereas, agricultural education and FFA ensure a steady supply of young professionals to meet the growing needs in the science, business and technology of agriculture; and

Whereas, the FFA motto – ‘Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve’ – gives direction and purpose to those students who take an active role in succeeding in agricultural education; and

Whereas, FFA promotes premier leadership, personal growth, career success, citizenship, volunteerism, patriotism, and cooperation; and

We therefore proclaim the week of February 17-24, 2024, as National FFA Week.”