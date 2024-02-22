Multi-county theft ring nets indictments

Dylan Harrison Randy Peters Gage Maxon Mark Larsh Brooks Smith Deryan Maxon

TROY — The Miami Grand Jury handed down multiple indictments against seven individuals for Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Conspiracy, and other associated offenses involving patterns of breaking into structures, theft, and receiving stolen property.

The suspects and their criminal associates are alleged to have operated an organized criminal group who committed breaking and entering, trespasses, and burglary to steal thousands of dollars in property in multiple counties.

The following defendants were indicted for participating in the alleged conduct;

* Randy Peters, 52, of Piqua, Ohio.

* Dylan Harrison, 32, of Greenville, Ohio.

* Gage Maxon, 29, of Sidney, Ohio.

* Mark Larsh, 34, of Piqua, Ohio. (Active arrest warrant)

* Brooks Smith, 28, of Piqua, Ohio.

* Deryan Maxon, 27, of Sidney, Ohio.

* Suspect #7

The success of this investigation highlights the importance of multiple agencies forming partnerships to identify, disrupt, and dismantle organizations behind such theft rings. Those agencies participating in the investigation were; the Piqua Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Loramie Police Department, Minster Police Department, Celina Police Department, Darke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The criminal probe involved an extensive investigation, interviews, and the execution of search warrants. The investigation continues and other indictments may be forthcoming in the future.