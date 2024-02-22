Prepare for a career in health care

DAYTON — Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine is now accepting applications for its 2024 Horizons in Medicine program, which runs from June 3 through June 28. The application deadline is May 10.

Through this unique program, high school students, mostly from disadvantaged or minority backgrounds, can begin to prepare for careers in science and health care. They will see firsthand the science and delivery of health care that forms the foundation of a career in medicine. They can get shadowing experience and earn a college scholarship.

Students who will have completed their junior year of high school and taken chemistry by the time the program begins are encouraged to apply.

To learn more about the program visit wright.edu/horizons-24.

Apply at wright.edu/portal/horizons_app

Horizons in Medicine is designed to give Dayton-area students a sense of the career possibilities in health care and show them the kind of serious preparation needed to enter such careers. During the program, students spend time in classrooms and laboratories at Wright State, where they are introduced to subjects such as anatomy, biochemistry and physiology. They spend afternoons shadowing in hospitals, community clinics and other clinical sites throughout the community.

Attendance is required from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Afternoons are reserved for students to spend time at their preceptor site shadowing clinicians throughout the Greater Dayton community.

All students who complete the Horizons in Medicine program receive one-year full-tuition scholarships to Wright State University.

Since 1979, more than 600 Dayton-area high school students have completed Horizons in Medicine, with more than 90 percent entering college and approximately 80 percent graduating from college. Many program alumni are now medical doctors and several former participants are pursuing medical degrees at the Boonshoft School of Medicine.

The Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine is a community-based medical school affiliated with seven major teaching hospitals in the Dayton area. The School of Medicine educates the next generation of physicians by providing medical education for about 460 medical students and about 460 residents and fellows in 13 specialty areas and 10 subspecialties. Its research enterprise encompasses centers in the basic sciences, epidemiology, public health and community outreach programs. More than 1,600 of the medical school’s 3,422 alumni remain in medical practice in Ohio.