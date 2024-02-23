On Feb. 3, the Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni conducted a Soup and Sandwich Social. The chapter thanks the community and FFA members, FFA alumni and parents who made the event successful and assisted the event. Extra chilli and several desserts were donated to community meals in Versailles. A special thank you to Krista Harman for all her extra effort in assisting and preparing the food and desserts. The Versailles FFA thanks the community for all their support. Versailles FFA member Paige Grehet is shown assisting customers at the FFA and FFA Alumni Soup and Sandwich Social.
Versailles FFA has successful social