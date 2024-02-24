By Timothy Johnson

Preacher’s Point

“A house divided against itself cannot stand.” – Abraham Lincoln.

“Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” – Jesus Christ (Matthew 12:25).

Lincoln made his “house divided” speech in 1858. Jesus Christ’s quote comes from around 30-31 A.D.

Lincoln made his comment about the division within the United States over slavery. Jesus’ remark is basically about any group or organization and specifically about how His casting out of demons shows He is not of the devil.

One of these men, Abe Lincoln, was a great American and is in the conversation for the most significant American President.

The other person is Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

Both men are significant to world history. Many people worship Jesus Christ, and Abe Lincoln is respected and honored.

This column is not intended to compare these two men, one of which is God, but to zero in on what both said: A house divided cannot stand.

Our nation is currently divided.

If you think, “It’s not that bad; after all, people will always have disagreements.” That statement is true, but the problem is that there is a difference between disagreements and division.

Julie and I will celebrate forty-six years of marriage in 2024. Our marriage is happy, but we disagree on some things. There are foods I like that she doesn’t, and vice versa. The same is true with television shows. There may be controversy over what to do on our day off. Sometimes, we compromise; occasionally, one gives in to the other. None of the solutions reached in these situations are divisive enough for us to march to divorce court. Not long after we were married, however, Julie told me that if I ever cheated on her, she would leave. The marriage ends; the house divides.

With differences, there can be compromise, or at least we can tolerate the outcome if we do not get our way. But, with division, core values are in play. Core values are things we are not willing to compromise on, such as a wife with a cheating husband, as shown above.

On a national scale, abortion is an example of how core values may differ. Some people believe an abortion should be allowed at any point in a pregnancy. Others believe in setting a time limit for abortions. Still, there is disagreement in this group about the specific time – first trimester, second trimester, and so on. Others think abortions should only be allowed in particular situations, such as rape or if the life of the mother is in jeopardy. Still, others believe abortion should never be allowed, regardless of the circumstance. Many people are unwilling to compromise on this core belief of abortion. A house divided.

Abortion is not the only national issue that divides the country. The border, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, Donald Trump, the treatment of immigrants, climate change, violent crime, race issues, health care, and the list goes on.

In Abe Lincoln’s day, the issue of slavery was the dividing issue. It got so bad that Congressman Preston Brooks beat Senator Charles Sumner on the floor of the Senate until Sumner was unconscious. Five years later, the division over slavery started the Civil War.

Will we see our elected officials come to blows? God forbid, but will it get so bad that war erupts in our nation? There is an old saying, “Divide and conquer.” Will our enemies see that our country is already divided and attempt to take advantage of that and decide to conquer?

The upcoming November elections will not solve the problem. Why? Regardless of which side gains control, the division is still there. Things may go your way, or things may not go your way, but regardless, the division is still there, and a house divided cannot stand. We should not be asking who will win in November; we should be asking when will the country no longer stand.

To eliminate division and accomplish unity, core issues must align. In years past in America, the Bible provided that alignment. A person does not need to be religious to realize the truths of the Ten Commandments and other morals taught within Scripture are vital to a life with little conflict.

We need revival.

Many are saying we are losing our freedom. The answer – “Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” (2 Corinthians 3:17).

The healing of the land rests in the hands of the Christians. 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Lastly, the Bible asks a rhetorical question; we all know the answer. Amos 3:3, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?”

Preacher Johnson is Pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County Indiana. Website: www.preachers-point.com; Email: [email protected]; Mail: 25 W 1200 N; Kingman IN 47952. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Timothy-Preacher-Johnson-101171088326638. All Scripture KJV.