Chapter gives thanks for breakfast

Versailles FFA Members enjoying breakfast for National FFA Week (Left to Right) Nathan Timmerman, Ben Pitsenbarger, Liam Barga, Brandyn Heitkamp, Cale DeMange, and Parker Timmerman.

Submitted photos

A special thank you to the Eagle members for cooking the outstanding breakfast (Jackie Billenstein, Jeanette Marshall, Mary Ann Grilliot, Rose Schalter, and Pat and Dick Gigandet.

Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Feb. 22, the Versailles FFA enjoyed a breakfast as part of National FFA Week at Eagles. The breakfast was generously sponsored by Bruns Animal Clinic and Frenchtown Trailers. A special thank you to Eagles Lady Auxiliary for cooking an outstanding breakfast.

Eagles members cooking the delicious breakfast were Jeanette Marshall, Rose Schalter, Pat and Dick Gigandet, Mary Ann Grilliot, and Jackie Billesntein with cooking the delicious breakfast. The members enjoyed breakfast and had a great time celebrating National FFA week, and the chapter greatly values the support from the community and local businesses and a special thanks to Brun Animal Clinic, Frenchtown Trailer Sales and Eagles.

