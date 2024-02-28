Chapter gives thanks for breakfast

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Feb. 22, the Versailles FFA enjoyed a breakfast as part of National FFA Week at Eagles. The breakfast was generously sponsored by Bruns Animal Clinic and Frenchtown Trailers. A special thank you to Eagles Lady Auxiliary for cooking an outstanding breakfast.
Eagles members cooking the delicious breakfast were Jeanette Marshall, Rose Schalter, Pat and Dick Gigandet, Mary Ann Grilliot, and Jackie Billesntein with cooking the delicious breakfast. The members enjoyed breakfast and had a great time celebrating National FFA week, and the chapter greatly values the support from the community and local businesses and a special thanks to Brun Animal Clinic, Frenchtown Trailer Sales and Eagles.