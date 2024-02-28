Hayner hosts eclipse workshop

The Stillwater Stargazers will hold an eclipse workshop at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on March 16. Submitted photo

TROY — Stillwater Stargazers will lead an open-house style Eclipse Education Workshop at the Troy Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, March 16, from 1 to 4 p.m.. Mike and Judy Feinstein will share a presentation and demonstration about the science of the eclipse. In the East Room families can share a craft to learn about the physics of the eclipse. In the Solarium families can watch a video presentation to bring together all the beauty and wonder of this once-in-a-lifetime eclipse event coming to our area in 2024.

This program is presented free to the public through the generosity of the citizens of Troy, loyal sponsors and the Friends of Hayner members in collaboration with the Stillwater Stargazers. Learn more about the Gazers at: www.StillwaterStarGazers.com.

Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.