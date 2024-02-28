Solar eclipse info at Lake Campus

CELINA — Greg Brown, historian and collections coordinator at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum in Wapakoneta, will be giving a presentation at the Lake Campus about the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse on Tuesday, March 5, 6:30 p.m. The presentation will include information on a total solar eclipse, history of solar eclipses and happenings in the area during the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse.
The presentation will occur in James F. Dicke Hall on the campus of Wright State University–Lake Campus. This presentation is free and open to the public.