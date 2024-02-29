All-MAC boys and girls basketball teams announced

Sophomore Katey Litten was named to the All-MAC First Team. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Senior AJ Griesdorn was named to the All-MAC First Team in his senior year.

VERSAILLES — The All-MAC basketball teams were announced earlier this week.

For the girls, senior Jenna Dirksen and sophomore Katey Litten were named to the First Team. Senior Allison Schwartz and junior Taylor Wagner were named to the Second Team. Junior Sarah Stammen was a honorable mention.

Head coach Tracy White was named as one of the coaches of the year.

For the boys, senior AJ Griesdorn was named to the First Team. Sophomore Drake Ahrens and junior Jace Watren were named to the Second Team. Senior Carson Heitkamp was a honorable mention.