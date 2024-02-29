Arcanum kindergarten registration

ARCANUM — Arcanum Elementary is excited to welcome a new class of kindergarten students for the 2024-2025 school year. Eligible students must be five years old by Aug. 1 to attend kindergarten this fall. The screenings will take place Thursday, April 11. Please call Arcanum Elementary at 692-5174 x 1339 to schedule an appointment. You may call weekdays beginning March 11–22 between 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

The screening and conference time will last one to two hours. A parent and the child will need to be here the entire time. While the children are being screened, there will be an informational Jumpstart program for the parents. Following the screening, the results and recommendations will be reviewed with the parent.

Computers will then be available to complete the registration. Please bring the certified copy of your child’s birth certificate, parent’s drivers license, proof of residency and complete custody papers, if applicable.

They look forward to meeting all of the parents and welcoming the incoming students to Arcanum Elementary! If you have any questions, please call the elementary office at 692-5174 x 1339.