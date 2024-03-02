Pitch, Hit & Run coming to Poultry Days

VERSAILLES — Calling all kids. Poultry Days has a new event hosted by Versailles Youth Sports and sponsored by Hotel Versailles. This MLB sanctioned event provides a chance for your child to earn a spot to participate at a Team Championship Event on the Cincinnati Reds field. Don’t miss out.

Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run events provide boys and girls an opportunity to showcase their baseball and softball skills, with the opportunity of earning a chance to attend and compete for a Championship during the 2024 MLB World Series! Approved events give youth organizations an opportunity to provide a free and high-quality experience for their participants.

The Pitch, Hit & Run program is a free event series for boys and girls, and consists of a series of movements that are important in baseball and softball. Participants will compete in either 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, or 13-14 age division, with the Age Cut-off set on Nov. 15, 2024. They will be tested, and their measurements will be recorded for points. Based on their scores, they can advance to a Team Championship and then to the Finals hosted at the World Series.

The Baseball/Softball Pitch, Hit & Run Contest will be held 2-6pm, Saturday, June 15th during Poultry Days at the Versailles High School Baseball and Softball Fields, 459 South Center Street Versailles OH 45380. Learn More & Register at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Questions should be directed to Jordan Liette at 937-417-0233 or [email protected].

The 73rd annual Versailles Poultry Days will be held June 14-16. In addition to the Pitch Hit & Run Contest, applications for vendor space and the Grand Parade are also being accepted at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Registration for Miss Chick, Little Miss Poultry Days and the 5K will open over coming weeks in addition to Bulk Chicken Sales.