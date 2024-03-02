You are invited to Be the Story

The community is invited to an event to hear how Youth For Christ Miami Valley is making a difference in the lives of young people and how they can Be the Story. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Youth for Christ Miami Valley (YFCMV) is gearing up for its second annual “Be the Story” Banquet on Thursday, April 4. It will be a similar banquet to last year, but will be held at the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities Event Room, and Montage will be catering the event. New this year – a “Be the Story” lunch on Friday, April 5 at the same location for those who might like to squeeze them into their work day or for whomever this time works better. Come and enjoy a free lunch also catered by Montage.

The goal for Be the Story is to invite guests to BE a part of the story of young people. According to recent studies, nearly half of this generation of students are struggling with feelings of hopelessness. Youth for Christ’s mission is to reach young people everywhere, working together with the local church and other like-minded partners to raise up lifelong followers of Jesus. Youth for Christ currently has three full time and one quarter time ministry staff and 22 ministry volunteers. By attending Be the Story, you will get to hear some of the stories of students they work with as well as hear about their vision for moving forward. You will also be invited to BE a part of a student’s story through prayer, financial giving and/or volunteering.

The financial goal is to raise $40,000 between both events. This amount will see them through to the rest of their fiscal year, which is June 30, as well as help set the foundation for the next year of ministry. Their volunteer goal is to add 16 more ministry volunteers, 18 community support team volunteers, and three Board of Director volunteers. And their prayer goal is to add 50 new prayer partners.

One way you can be involved with Be the Story is by hosting a table. Simply invite others who you believe might be interested in YFC’s mission. They will join you for an evening out to enjoy a delicious, free catered meal (thanks to their sponsors and underwriters), hear about the exciting things happening with YFC and be given the opportunity (with absolutely no obligation) to join in the efforts. If hosting a table isn’t your thing, you’re still welcome to attend the event. To sign up to host a table or to make a reservation, you can call the Youth for Christ office at 937 548-2477, send an email to: [email protected], or make a reservation on our website at: yfcmv.org/events/bethestory or by scanning this QR code. Reservations are required by March 21.

Both the banquet and lunch events combined are crucial in helping meet the goal of raising funds, engaging new volunteers and enlisting prayer warriors so that, together, we can effectively move the mission forward. Consider BEing a part of THE STORY of young people who need hope.