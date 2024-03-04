Lions Club learns about Workhorse

UC Lions Program Chairman Len Hindsley, and Workhorse HR Manager Stacy Burk-Chesterfield. Submitted photo

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met on Feb. 27 for its second regular meeting in February. Sixteen members and one guest enjoyed the meal prepared by Diana Dubeansky.

The program for the evening was presented by Stacy Burk-Chesterfield. She has been the HR Manager at Workhorse in Union City since 2021. Burk-Chesterfield talked about the path Workhorse has taken in the past few years as they navigated changes in management and vehicle production. Workhorse invested in plant upgrades and has now focused its production on the W56 all-electric delivery vehicle it launched in August 2023. This vehicle has a range of around 120 miles which makes it ideal for delivery companies. Stacy talked about the workforce they employ and said that 70 percent of their laborers live within a 20-minute drive of the plant. Workhorse feels they are positioned to do well in the next few years as the push for electric vehicles moves forward. Thanks to Burk-Chesterfield for a very informative program.