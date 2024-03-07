Junior Fair Poultry Clinic

GREENVILLE —All Junior Fair Poultry Exhibitors from Darke County and surrounding counties are invited to attend the Darke County Junior Fair Committee Poultry Clinic on Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to noon in the Youth Building at the Darke County Fair, sponsored by Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee.

A free lunch will be served at the conclusion of the clinic sponsored by Cooper Farms. The poultry clinic will focus on nutrition, animal care, animal health, processing, showmanship, fair selection and biosecurity.

Lew Cunningham the 2024 Darke County Poultry Judge for the Fancy Show will focus on quality and selection. Jackson Hile will be speaking about Pigeons. Dr. Tim Barman, retired Cooper Farm vet, will speak about biosecurity, animal ethics and proper care animal. Matt Aultman will be speaking on poultry nutrition. Poultry showmanship will also be demonstrated by Blake Addis, Darke County Jr. Fair Board poultry representative. Also at the clinic, information and updates will be provided on the mandatory skillathon for all poultry exhibitors, outstanding poultry exhibitors and Darke County Poultry Royalty program. Plus, an all-new poultry study guide will be available and information on a new pen decorating contest at the fair. At the clinic junior fair poultry exhibitors can practice through upcoming skillathon information.

This clinic and great opportunity to expand knowledge of your poultry projects and get prepared for upcoming fairs. The program will also feature door prizes. RSVP by April 9 by calling Dena Wuebker at 937-423-2369, Cindy Mayo at 937-417-2296 or Amy Addis 937-216-2107 or email Dena at [email protected], Cindy Mayo at [email protected] or Amy Addis at [email protected].