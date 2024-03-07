National 4-H Week proclaimed

Front (L to R): Commissioner Matt Aultman and Commissioner Larry Holmes, Back (L to R): Daxton Harter, Gracelynn Harter, Mercedes McFarland, and Jayden Hicks Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioner proclaimed Ohio 4-H week as a time to highlight 4-H programs and showcase strengths and real influence to improve the world around them.

For over 120 years, 4-H has served Americ’as young people to make the best better; and offered educational programs that are designed to engage youth in a healthy learning experience, thereby increasing self-esteem and problem-solving skills.

Darke County educational programs address topics such as science, technology, health, safety, natural resources, communication, personal development, and global understanding. With a wide range of educational curricula encouraging youth to explore citizenship, leadership, community service, careers, and more, the Darke County 4-H program has contributed to the growth and development of Darke County’s youth.

The week of March 3 through March 9 was proclaimed as Darke County 4-H week. 4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills.