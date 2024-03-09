Jones celebrate 74th anniversary

Jack and Mary Ellen Jones

GREENVILLE — Jack and Mary Ellen (Miller) Jones of Greenville are pleased to be celebrating 74 years of marriage. They were married on March 12, 1950 in Pleasant Hill.

The couple has a daughter, Gail (Jay) Hahn and a son, Jack Jr. and all reside in the Greenville area. They also have five grandchildren: Brandi (Brenton) Stringer of Troy, Christy (Ben) Forthofer of Florida, Shelly (Joe) Feuser of Kentucky, Megan Hahn of Greenville, Jack Jones III (Annie) of Greenville and seven great grandchildren: Carly, Carter, Olivia, Nicholas, Jacob, Aaron, and Aubrey.

They were always very busy babysitting all the grandchildren and then the great grandchildren and said this was what kept them young.

To celebrate their anniversary, they plan to go out and eat with family at their favorite restaurant.