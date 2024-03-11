Versailles wrestlers end season at State Tournament

Senior Michael Osborne won his first round matchup of the tournament. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Junior Trey Huber won a consolation match at states. Freshman Trent Huber kept his matches close during the tournament.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

COLUMBUS — Freshman Trent Huber, junior Trey Huber and senior Michael Osborne all represented Versailles in the OHSAA Division III State Wrestling Tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University on March 8-10.

Trent Huber competed in the 106 weight class. After dropping his first match to Trinity freshman Derion Williams, the eventual State runner-up in the class, Huber lost in a close one in his consolation match, 11-8, to Northmor freshman Carter Thomas.

Trey Huber also lost his first match to the eventual State runner-up in the 113 class, Genoa Area sophomore Scott Fuller. He went on to win his first consolation match, 11-3, over Columbia senior Rushi Patel. He then fell 1-0 in his next match to Waynedale sophomore Stephen Patterson.

Osborne won his first match of the day in a 9-0 victory over Reed Eastern junior Gavan Smith. Osborne lost his next match to the eventual third place finisher in the 175 class, Sal. Southern senior Gabe Blissenbach. Osborne finished his wrestling career with a state appearance after losing his first consolation match to Ayersville senior Kasen Wellman.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]