Local students compete in District Science Fair

PIQUA — One 130 students from Miami, Darke, Shelby and Champaign Counties competed in the Ohio Academy of Science Upper Miami Valley District Science Day, held at Edison State Community College, Piqua, on Saturday, March 9. Students exhibited projects in science, technology, engineering and mathematics which they worked on from September through February of this year. The Science Day (Fair) program has been in Ohio since 1949. Students who complete and present a science or engineering project at a local science fair in their school, or at a county event, may qualify to compete at the District level.

This was the ninth year for the event at Edison State Community College. Organizers included area educators, STEM professionals and business representatives. About $7,500 was distributed in awards, provided by area sponsors including many businesses and individuals interested in supporting STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). The students were accompanied by many parents, teachers and guests on Saturday, in a tremendous show of support of the students’ efforts.

All Upper Miami Valley students participating at District Science Day and receiving Superior ratings were: from Anna HS – Marlie Barhorst, Audrey Flaute, Mallory Havenar, Donald Simpson, Corrina Holtzapple, Jenna Wolters; from Arcanum Butler HS – Carley Rieman, Hannah Kendig, Arianne Garrison, Kolin Frazee; from Arcanum Butler MS – Weston Hatfield, Timothy Johnson; from Bethel HS – Mac Carnes, Gavyn Mullins; from Graham Elementary – Piper Jacobs, Amera Rader; from Graham MS – Carly Birchfield, Jenna Johnston, Adelyn Guidera, Alice Rogers, Mallorie Erter; from Holy Angels – Jonah Francis, Grant Hemmert, Avery Wyan, Lydia Johnston, Maggie Witt, Killarney Cooper, Taylor Platfoot, Kara Stewart, Bailey Cotterman, Katie Hemmert, Nora Lamm; from Lehman HS – Emilee VanSkiver, Benton Verrill; from Miami East HS – Kara Hale; from Miami East JHS – Jackson Gray, Bronsen Palivec, Emma Register, Brooke Barnes; Milton-Union MS – Hadley Maye Galentine, Lylie Spitler; from St. Charles Borromeo (Kettering) – Nathan Olmstead, Dorothy Back, Natalie Bigelow, Micaela Conard, Samuel White, Audrey Lipp, Max McCall; from St. Patrick of Troy – Ernesto Flores, Bradley Baumann, Austin Holler, Oliver Faber, Katie Tremblay, Emily Gudorf, Lauren Perry; from Tri-village HS – Cora Gutierrez; from Upper Valley Career Center – Jon Valentine; from Urbana HS – Hazel Lightle, Kathleen McHenry; from Tippecanoe HS – Cameron Davis, Sadhil Mehta, Colin Snider, Eli Voisard; from Tippecanoe MS – Aubrey Ernst, Audrey Jackson, Ela Van Oss, Jaxen Anderson, Kaylee Peffley, Natalie Pierson; from L.T. Ball Intermediate Tipp City – Emily Riehle, Maximilian Lesher, Paisley Carroll, Sophie McCormick, Emma Phillips, Olivia Phillips, Josie Sommer.

Scholarships awarded included: College of Wooster – Buckeye Women In Science, Research & Engineering (B-WISER) Camp. Twelve summer camp scholarships value each $100 to Bailey Cotterman, Lydia Johnston, Nora Lamm, Taylor Platfoot, Kara Stewart, Avery Wyan, Dorothy Back, Lylie Spitler, Hadley Maye Gallentine, Audrey Lipp, Lauren Perry, Katie Tremblay; Ohio Tuition Trust Authority – College Advantage 529 Savings Plan Scholarship, value each $250 to Weston Hatfield, Arcanum MS, Jonah Francis, Holy Angels; Edison State Community College Scholarships (value each $500 good for one 3 credit hour course) to Hazel Lightle, Urbana HS, Kara Hale, Miami East HS, Audrey Flaute, Anna HS, Corrina Holtzapple, Anna HS, Rocio Isabell Flores Berlanga, Lehman HS

Sponsored Awards included: Ohio Soybean Council Biosciences (2 awards) each $100 to Timothy Johnson, Arcanum MS and Kara Stewart, Holy Angels; Southwest Ohio Water Environmental Association (3 awards $100, $75, $50) to 1st Cora Gutierrez, Tri-village HS, 2nd Rocio Isabell Flores Berlanga and 3rd Emilee VanSkiver, Lehman HS; Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Awards (5), each $50 to Cora Gutierrez, Tri-Village HS, Julie Sebastian, Bethel HS, Ben O’Leary, Lehman HS, Kara Hale, Miami East HS, Ernesto Flores, St. Patrick; Southern Ohio Chapter of Human Factors & Ergonomics Society Award $100 to Hazel Lightle, Urbana HS; CareerVolt Award for Best Presentation of Data ($100 each) Grades 5-8 to Emily Riehle, L. T. Ball Intermediate and Grades 9-12 to Kara Hale, Miami East HS; and the CareerVolt Award for Best Abstract ($200) to Cora Gutierrez, Tri-Village HS.

TOPIC CATEGORY AWARDS (up to four each category – 1st 100 – 2nd $50 – 3rd $50 – 4th $50) BASF Awards for Behavioral Science, 1st Hazel Lightle, Urbana HS, 2nd Aubrey Ernst, Audrey Jackson, Ela Van Oss, Tipp MS, 3rd Marlie Barhorst, Anna HS, 4th Hadley Maye Gallentine, Milton-Union MS; Premier Health – UVMC Awards for Biomedical & Health Sciences, 1st Cameron Davis, Tipp HS, 2nd Jonah Francis, Holy Angela, 3rd Carley Rieman, Hannah Kendig, Arcanum HS, 4th Mallory Havenar, Anna HS; BASF Creating Chemistry Awards, 1st Arianne Garrison, Arcanum HS, 2nd Katie Tremblay, St. Patrick, 3rd Bailey Cotterman, Holy Angels, 4th Piper Jacobs, Amera Rader, Graham Elem.; Troy Fish &Game Club Awards for Earth & Environmental Sciences, Environmental Engineering, 1st Emily VanSkiver, Lehman HS, 2nd Nathan Olmstead, St. Charles Borromeo; Troy Fish & Game Club Awards for Energy, 1st Weston Hatfield, Arcanum MS, 2nd Colin Snider, Eli Voisard, Tipp HS; Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge Awards in Engineering and Robotics & Intelligent Machines, 1st Ernesto Flores, St. Patrick, 2nd Mac Carnes, Gavyn Mullins, Bethel HS, 3rd Sadhil Mehta, Tipp HS; BASF Awards for Material Science 1st Grant Hemmert, Holy Angels, 2nd Micaela Conard, St. Charles Borromeo, 3rd Audrey Lipp, St. Charles Borromeo; BASF Awards for Microbiology, 1st Samuel White, St. Charles Borromeo, 2nd Kaylee Peffley, Natalie Pierson, Tipp MS, 3rd Taylor Platfoot, Holy Angels; Lightle Fanily Fund Awards for Physics & Astronomy, 1st Avery Wyan, Holy Angels, 2nd Paisley Carroll, L. T. Ball Intermediate 3rd Max McCall, St. Charles Borromeo; Cargill Awards for Plant & Animal Sciences, 1st Emily Riehle, L. T. Ball Intermediate 2nd Bradley Baumann, St. Patrick, 3rd Austin Holler, St. Patrick, 4th Maggie Witt, Holy Angels.

All of the projects receiving superior ratings at the Upper Miami Valley District Science Day will proceed to the State Science Day held in April.

The Upper Miami Valley District Council would like to thank the 50 plus judges and event volunteers for their time and efforts which made this event possible. We also give a huge thanks to the event and awards sponsors, including: Title Sponsor ($5,000) BASF, Greenville, OH; and Major Sponsors ($1,000+) Edison State Community College, B-WISER Science Camp – College of Wooster, Tipp City Rotary Club, Lightle Family Science Fund, Airstream, Cargill; Major Sponsors ($500 – $999) New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank, Troy Fish & Game Club, Premier Health – UVMC, CareerVolt, Wayne Health, Ohio Tuition Trust Authority; Partners ($250 – $499) Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge No. 174, Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Ohio Soybean Council; Patrons ($100 – $249) Southwest Ohio Water Environmental Association, Southern Ohio Chapter Human Factors & Ergonomics Society. Special thanks goes to Edison State Community College, its administration, faculty & staff for making this event a wonderful experience for these students.

For more information about Upper Miami Valley Science Days, please contact:

Dr. Martin English, 790 E. Shoop Rd., Tipp City, OH 45371, or email: [email protected] /website: www.ohioumvsd.com,