Minor injuries in crash near Ansonia

ANSONIA – On March 14, at approximately 2:47 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue and Ansonia Fire responded to the 11,800 block of US Route 127 in reference to a two vehicle injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2004 Chevy 2500 driven by Joseph Buschur, 36, of Maria Stein was stopped southbound attempting to turn into a private drive when he was struck in the rear end by a white 2011 Chrysler 200 driven by Lillian Severance, 19, of Union City, Ohio.

Severance and Buschur were treated and released from the scene by Ansonia Rescue.

Severance was issued a citation for failing to maintain assured clear distance ahead.