Farm Credit Mid-America returns millions to customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Farm Credit Mid-America will return $61 million in net earnings to eligible customer-owners in Ohio during National Agriculture Week, beginning March 18.

The farmer-owned and led cooperative will return a total of $255 million to eligible customers this month, bringing the amount returned over the last eight years through its Patronage Program to $1.25 billion.

“Patronage is one of the many ways our customer-owners share in our cooperative’s success,” said Melanie Strait-Bok, senior vice president of agricultural lending for Ohio. “They may choose to use the extra capital to improve their operations, invest in the future or pay down debt they currently have. Regardless of how they use it, we hope patronage helps them get one step closer to the future they envision.”

Patronage is one of many benefits Farm Credit Mid-America’s customer-owners receive for belonging to the cooperative. They can vote for or seek election to the Board of Directors and Nominating Committee each year. They may also serve on the Advocate Council, a diverse group of customer-owners who represent rural communities and provide Farm Credit Mid-America with greater visibility into farmers’ challenges and operational needs.

“Our customer-owners trust our cooperative to stand with them through good and challenging times,” Strait-Bok said. “It’s an honor to connect with them again during Patronage Week and continue to recognize the hard work required to grow food, fuel and fiber for the world.”

The Board of Directors vote to approve patronage annually. The amount of patronage that eligible customer-owners receive is proportionate to their level of transaction of eligible business with the cooperative during 2023. To learn more about Farm Credit Mid-America’s Patronage Program, including eligibility requirements and customer-owner testimonials, visit fcma.com/about/patronage.