Minor injuries reported in crash

Darke County Deputies, Greenville City Fire and Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On March 16, at approximately 9:33 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville City Fire and Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, responded to the intersection of State Route 49 and Hunter Road for a two-vehicle injury crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black Dodge Ram driven by John Hannan, 77, of Greenville, was traveling westbound on Hunter Road and came to a stop at the intersection of State Route 49. Hannan then pulled into the intersection and struck a tan Ford Ranger that was traveling southbound on State Route 49, driven by Briana Baker, 22, of Union City, Ind. The Ford Ranger traveled off the right side of the roadway rolling once in the ditch.

Baker was transported to Wayne HealthCare for suspected minor injuries, and Hannan was uninjured in the crash.