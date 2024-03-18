Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

Feb. 25

DRUGS: At approximately 7:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Fourth Street in reference to a wanted subject. Through investigation the subject was located, arrested, and searched. During the search an illicit substance was located on the subject. Thomas Lee was arrested and transported to the jail.

Feb. 29

THEFT: At 10:36 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Martin Street in reference to a theft complaint. The female victim advised Luke Edwards has been staying with her since Feb. 25, and that night she had asked him to willingly babysit her three year-old daughter, who will be referred to as CV. At 9 p.m. the female’s friend picked her up, and they left for Dayton. When she returned home the next morning at 2 a.m., she found the CV home alone watching her tablet. She looked around, did not find Edwards, noticed her underwear drawer open, with $900 cash, multiple pairs of bras, and panties, and two iPhones missing. She advised officers that Edwards knew there was cash in that spot due to them discussing that it was to be used for her rent. She escorted officers to the room where Edwards had been staying and opened a nightstand beside his mattress to find a smoking pipe and white powdered substance laying on a piece of glass. Both were seized as evidence. A misdemeanor citation was filled out for Edwards reference child endangering. He will also be trespassed from the address. This case will need further investigation reference the theft and drug possession charge.

March 2

WANTED PERSON: At 9:25 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Walnut Street to attempt to locate a wanted person. Diego Rodriquez Chamey had a misdemeanor warrant. He was located, arrested, and transported to the jail.

WANTED PERSON: Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue on a wanted person call. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant who advised Matthew Saintignon was at the book section. He was located, arrested, and transported to the jail to be incarcerated with no bond.

