Conference brings STEM to forefront

DAYTON — DO STEM has announced the second annual DO STEM Conference, set for May 3, at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. This hands-on conference, powered by the Dayton Regional STEM Center, connects STEM stakeholders with incredible STEM initiatives and creates a space for networking with those who share a passion for STEM education and Workforce Development. This full day event will include a diverse range of sessions – 50 minute power, panel, parley, playground, and practice workshops that promises to be an engaging and educational experience.
Anyone interested in STEM education and workforce development is invited to the DO STEM Conference at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton. The event is from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (breakfast and lunch included).