Driver cited after crash

Darke County Deputies, Arcanum Fire and Arcanum Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

ARCANUM — On March 18, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Fire and Arcanum Rescue were dispatched to the 6700 block of State Route 49 in reference to an accident with injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford pickup driven by John Means, 80, of Greenville was southbound on Arcanum Bears Mill Road when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign of State Route 49, striking a southbound Union City, Ind. ambulance that was driven by Alberto Benitez, 23, of Piqua. The driver and occupant of the ambulance were both taken privately to Wayne Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Means was treated and released from the scene.

Means was issued a citation for failure to stop at a posted stop sign.