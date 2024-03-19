Erin Fout is A-B Teacher of the Year

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Congratulations to Arcanum-Butler School’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Erin Fout!

Mrs. Fout has been teaching at Arcanum-Butler Local Schools for seventeen of her total 18 years in education. Erin currently serves as director and teacher of the Arcanum Early Learning Center. Erin lives in Arcanum with her husband Tracy and three daughters, Ellie, Emilie, and Elexie. An Arcanum High School graduate, Erin enjoys cheering on her daughters as they are regularly active in sports.

Erin stated “I would not be able to do what I do each day without my amazing supporting teachers, Kayla Morrison and Manda Holliday. Our goal as teachers is to create an independent learning environment that cultivates success into kindergarten.” When asked where her passion for teaching education began, Erin answered, “I come from a long line of educators. My grandfather, dad, mom and many aunts and uncles were all teachers in the Darke County school system. The rides with my middle school principal (my dad) to and from the old Arcanum-Butler building were memories that I will cherish. Arcanum has always been a special place for me growing up, and it has been such a blessing to have the opportunity to be able to give back by being a teacher. Congrats Erin! AELC would not be the same with you!

Need a summer job? The village of Arcanum is hiring qualified lifeguards and concession stand staff for the 2024 pool season. Lifeguard applicants must be 16 years of age and the concession stand at least 15 years of age. A completed VOA employment application be submitted to Julie Miller at [email protected] or dropped off at the administration building by March 23nd. For online application please visit: www.villageofarcanum.com. Interested in being a lifeguard? Have questions, please call 937-692-8500 extension 233. The offices of the VOA are located at 309 S. Albright Street, Arcanum.

The Arcanum Class of 1999 is announcing their 25th Reunion to be held on Saturday, April 20th immediately following the Arcanum Alumni Banquet. The class will meet at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Sure Shot Tap House, 117 E. 5th Street, Greenville, Ohio. Organizers look forward to having as many classmates as possible join them at Sure Shot. The class is also to be honored at the Arcanum Alumni Banquet at the cafetorium at the high school earlier in the evening, banquet starts at 5:30 p.m. with registration, dinner, and program. On the docket during the program is the induction of Class of 99 Hall of Fame, Dr. Aaron Trask who will be inducted as the Distinguished Trojan. Also to be inducted is Honorary Trojan, Ed Everman who served as a long-time school board member and community supporter. If you need to make a reservation, the alumni invitation is located on the alumni tab of the school website at: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1706705738/arcanumbutlerk12ohus/iaghxynatmadkbmgwvpb/120thArcanumAlumniBanquetinvitationGREY-final2024.pdf.

Save the Date! In addition to the alumni banquet, the Arcanum Class of 1974 celebrating their 50th anniversary, they will also celebrate this summer with a separate reunion on August 16th with appetizers at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:45 at Beechwood Golf Course, 1476 State Route Ohio

503, Arcanum, Ohio. Organizers stated “Please come to celebrate 50 years out of high school by catching up, reconnecting, and sharing fun stories.” Registration forms are available online: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1708433122/arcanumbutlerk12ohus/tviauukdzzjhfsj31r4t/74invitetotheir50year2.pdf.

Congratulations to three Arcanum-Butler School high school students who have turned their entrepreneurship class project into an exciting small business. Wyatt Wilson, Braylen Etherington, and Lauren McDermott use a 3D printer and Cricut to make coasters, ornaments, and key chains. Their business is Trojan Design Co., and their slogan is Small Item, Big Impact. The students make the products themselves and use quite a few materials—a Circuit, 3D printer, vinyl, filament nozzles, rubber feet, and binder rings. The coaster costs $2.20 to make, keychains cost $1.70 to make, and the ornaments cost $1.60 to make. All their products sell for $5 each. You can reach out to the Trojan Design Co. at the email [email protected] for all your Trojan Design needs.

Card shower requested for longtime resident, Joan Bechtol Carter who fell and broke both hips. Joan loves to receive cards from her family and friends. If you want to send along some sunshine to her, please send a card to 10 Park Drive, Arcanum, Ohio 45304. Thank you in advance from her family!

“March, when the days are getting long, Let thy growing hours be strong to set right some wintry wrong.” ~Caroline May