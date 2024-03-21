King will speak to GOP women

Angie King

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Representative Angie King, at 6:30 p.m. on April 8 at the Double M Diner, 537 South Broadway Street – Suite #104 (enter from East 5th Street), Greenville.

“Representative King will provide an update on experiences since assuming office, activities of the Ohio House and future plans/goals she has for her office. I would encourage each of you to attend and bring a friend. The Double M has been most gracious in hosting our meetings with great food and beautiful décor.” said Robyn Whitaker, DCRWC president.

King represents District 84 in the Ohio House of Representatives and is serving her first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. The 84th House District encompasses all of Mercer County, northern Darke County and southern Auglaize County.

King is a small business owner who grew up the oldest of five children in a farming family. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership and a Masters of Business Administration, both from Wright State University.

King has a strong record of public and community service. She previously served as a Celina City Council member for 11 years and as the Mercer County Recorder for 10 years, prior to becoming a state representative.

After discovering her infant daughter was deaf, she became a strong advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing at both the state and national level. She is proud to have played a part in Ohio’s Universal Newborn Hearing Screening legislation. Her persistent and persuasive advocacy prompted the U.S. Department of Education to update its early intervention language in the Individuals with Disability Education Act (IDEA), ensuring that parents receive the full range of options for their deaf or hearing impaired children, including cochlear implants.

When the City of Celina was under an EPA fine and mandate to replace or retrofit the water treatment plant, Angie compiled information and initiated a visit to Washington D.C. Again, her persuasive advocacy got the ears of Washington legislators, and Celina received a $750,000 federal line item for their water plant. Angie has taken the same energy and enthusiasm to Columbus to work for West Central Ohio.

King is a licensed Realtor and has been involved in buying, selling, and managing real estate for more than 25 years. She is a former board member of the Ohio Board of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, Ohio Housing Trust Fund Advisory Committee and is a former board member for West Ohio Community Action Partnership.

She and her husband, Mark, have been married for more than 30 years and have two adult children and three grandchildren. They are active members of New Life Christian Center.

The program is free and does not require reservations. Double M Diner will be offering full menu items for sale beginning at 6 p.m.

DCRWC is a local political group open to all Republicans. It was founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Robyn Whitaker at: [email protected].