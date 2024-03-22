Harter wins Franklin B. Walter Award

The district representatives and winner of the Franklin B. Walter Award are Emily Pierre, Ansonia; Makenna Guillozet, Mississinawa Valley; Hallie Aslinger, Franklin Monroe; Cali Harter, Greenville High School and award winner; Hannah Kendig, Arcanum-Butler High School; and Isabella Black, Tri-Village High School. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — Six seniors from Darke County schools were honored Wednesday evening during the Darke County Educational Service Center’s (ESC) annual Franklin B. Walter Banquet. The students from each school were chosen based on grade point average, class rank, course rigor, community service, extracurricular activities, awards and recognition and completing an essay. Each of the students received a $250 scholarship from the ESC with the Franklin B. Walter winner receiving an additional $250 scholarship.

This year’s winner of the Franklin B. Walter award is Cali Harter, a senior at Greenville High School. Her parents are Todd and Jody Harter. Harter is the National Honor Society president and vice president of the Greenville FFA. Principal Stan Hughes said Harter has started her own business and works at another business while she maintains the highest level of academics. Harter plans to attend The Ohio State University and will major in animal science with the goal of becoming a veterinarian. She chose Shelia Reichard as her teacher of influence. Harter said, “She helped me like chemistry a lot, which will be helpful when I go to school. She’s an honest teacher, so she’s always helped me with things beyond chemistry.”

Harter is invited to the Ohio Education Service Center Association awards program and luncheon on April 15, at the Nationwide and Conference Center in Lewis Center.

The district representatives for the award are as follows

Ansonia High School’s Emily Pierre plans on attending Miami University to study finance. Her mother is Jennifer Pierre. Her teacher of influence is Tammy Green. Pierre spoke highly of her teacher, “My math teacher, Mrs. Green, has been a big inspiration to me. These past few years at Ansonia, I have really enjoyed math and I have learned how much I love it.”

Hannah Kendig was chosen as Arcanum High School’s representative. She is the daughter of Adam and Shannon Kendig and plans on attending Ohio Northern University to study biology. She chose Lora Brandon as her teacher of influence. She said, “Under her teaching, my love for science has grown more than ever. She has always pushed me to think beyond the obvious and perform to the best of my ability and never shying away from hard work or difficult tasks.”

Hallie Aslinger, daughter of Jason and Karin Aslinger, represented Franklin Monroe as their honoree. Aslinger plans on attending Charleston Southern University to major in marketing. She chose her SADD advisor as her person of influence. “Students Against Destructive Decisions has been one of my favorite parts of high school and we’ve done a lot of really cool things with it.”

Mississinawa Valley High School’s Makenna Guillozet is also a district finalist. She is the daughter of Max and Kelly Guillozet. She plans on attending Indiana University East to obtain a BSN in nursing. Her teacher of influence is her FFA advisor, Carmen Hartzell. She said, “She’s the one teacher who always pushed me to do things out of comfort zone and that has made me a more outgoing person.”

Representing Tri-Village High School is Isabella Black. She is the daughter of Annette Black. She plans on attending The Ohio State University and double major in Sport Industry and Communications with a track toward pre-law. Her teacher of influence is Roy Lowrie. She said, “There are a million words to try to describe how he has changed my life, but they would all come up short. He has truly shown me what it means to love other people well and to choose grace in moments of adversity.”

ESC Superintendent Jim Atchley shared, “The Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Awards Program was established by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association to promote student achievement and recognize outstanding students. A senior from each county ESC within the State of Ohio will receive the award annually. This scholarship award is named in honor of Franklin B. Walter who served as State Superintendent of Education for Ohio from March 1977 until August 1991. Throughout his career, Dr. Walter exemplified concern for young people and dedicated his life to the improvement of education in Ohio.”

Atchley thanked members of the Business Advisory Council for assisting with the scoring of the applications – Rachel Carlisle, Edison State College, Jordan Francis, Darke County Health Department, Bethany Menke, Midmark, and Alex Pohlman, Wayne Healthcare.

