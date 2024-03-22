Husted announces TechCred results

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, today announced the results of the January round of TechCred, in which 438 employers were awarded, providing the opportunity for Ohioans to earn 4,947 tech-focused credentials.

“As Ohio’s economy continues to grow, we need to have the talent to fill the jobs coming here to our state,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “TechCred helps Ohioans learn new skills so they can advance in their careers while also strengthening our workforce so that we can continue to be the best place to do business.”

The program helps businesses address their workforce needs by upskilling current and prospective employees. Businesses of all sizes, from any industry, are eligible for up to $30,000 per round and up to $180,000 per year. Some of the top industries awarded during this round include Manufacturing, Construction, and Education Services.

The current and 25th application period for Ohio employers opened March 1, 2024, and will close on March 29, 2024, at 3 p.m. Apply now at TechCred.Ohio.Gov.

“We are again showing Ohio’s commitment to ensuring employers in our state can equip their teams with the skills necessary for the workforce of the future,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “Employee development and retention ultimately enhance the overall quality of Ohio’s workforce and boost economic activity. That’s a win for everyone!”

“The key to a successful economic future is innovation, and the TechCred program is one more innovative way Ohio is ensuring a strong workforce today and tomorrow,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Mike Duffey.

Individuals and training providers interested in learning more about the program can visit TechCred.Ohio.Gov.