Versailles splits double header, Ansonia falls in season opener; high school baseball roundup

Ansonia sophomore Noah Heck had three strikeouts in four innings pitched. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school baseball games from March 23.

Ansonia 0 (0-1) at Minster 10 (1-0)

The Tigers start the season off with a loss at Minster. Senior Keegen Weiss had a double in the game. Sophomore Noah Heck pitched four innings and had three strikeouts. After a road WOAC game at Dixie, Ansonia will host Arcanum on March 28 and then play at Houston on March 29. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Versailles 4 vs Oakwood 3; Versailles 1 vs Oakwood 10

The Tigers split the season opening double header against Oakwood playing at Wright State University.

In the 4-3 win, junior Chase Monnin pitched five innings and had eight strikeouts. Junior Ben Subler and senior AJ Griesdorn both pitched an inning and each had two strikeouts. Subler, Monnin and junior Matt Subler all had a RBI in the game.

In the 10-1 loss, sophomore Owen Mendenhall and sophomore Eli Keiser each had two strikeouts on the mound. Sophomore Sam DeLand had a strikeout in an inning pitched. Griesdorn scored the team’s lone run.