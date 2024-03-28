Celebrate yourself on April 6

GREENVILLE — Come Celebrate eclipse weekend with I Am Well Darke County as they Illuminate your path to Wellness at Celebrate You Saturday April 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 Sycamore St., Greenville.

This month their focus is the healing power of laughter, as well as simple exercises to open your throat, chakra to be able to speak your truth with clarity and confidence. Their practitioners this month includes Lois Bunger of Synergy Yoga who will be doing group and one-on-one sessions to help you get out of the flight or fight mode, and into one of relaxation. Tammy Avalos, spiritual advisor will help with clarity and questions . There will be chair massage and other practitioners to help you on your path to whole person-centered optimal health and wellness. They will round out the day with healthy motion by dancing to the oldies to help you enjoy the rest of your weekend and the solar eclipse.

I Am Well Darke County is the premier local chapter of I Am Well Foundation, a 501(c)3 national nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering America’s health and wellness transformation.

Their mission is to empower the residents of Darke County and surrounding areas to identify, achieve and maintain their own unique optimal health and wellness by:

* Providing online education and resources;

* Maintaining a one-stop center with a wide range of preventative and therapeutic modalities; and

*Hosting and facilitating a variety of health and wellness events.

They envision a Darke County where all residents are living at their highest health potential and are guaranteed access to whole-person, patient-centered optimal health and wellness care.

For more information visit https://iamwelldarkecounty.org.

Join them on Facebook at I Am Well Darke County Page.

Email [email protected] or call 937-670-4153