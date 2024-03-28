Women Lead Right ag discussion

Angie King Susan Manchester Dena Wuebker

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, April 11, Ohio Women Lead Right will feature three dynamic female agricultural leaders for a discussion on ag policy and industry trends at Versailles High School.

Former ORP Chairman Jane Timken with Ohio Women Lead Right will moderate a panel consisting of State Representative Angie King, State Representative Susan Manchester, and nationally-honored FFA Teacher Dena Wuebker in Room D147 at 7 p.m.

This event, free and open to the public, will highlight pieces of both federal and state legislation aimed to protect our farmland, encourage farming innovation, and focus on next-generation agribusiness trends.

Contact Katie DeLand (kathleendeland@gmail) for any questions and to RSVP to the event.