Ithaca Cemetery notice

ARCANUM — The Twin Township Trustees are encouraging everyone that now is the time to remove old decorations and items from the gravesite. Due to the upcoming mowing season, you are strongly encouraged to pay particular attention to the rules listed below. Your assistance is aiding the trustees with the upkeep of the grounds and markers is greatly encouraged and appreciated.

* No trespassing after dark; Cemetery open dawn to dusk.

* No planting of any kind on lots except grass seed.

* All flowers and wreaths permitted on graves only one week before and two weeks after Memorial Day Services (to be held May 26, 2024).

* Any faded or unkept decorations will be removed.

* All flowers and saddles that can be blown away by the wind should have the name of the grave on it. All grave decorations lying on the ground and unmarked will be placed by the barn (temporarily) and then discarded at a later date at the convenience of the cemetery staff.

* Regulations are posted at the cemetery.