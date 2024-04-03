Nathan Shaffer to join football program at Ohio Northern University

Nathan signs his letter with his parents Robert (left) and Diana (right). Provided photos Shaffer will play middle linebacker while at ONU.

GREENVILLE — Greenville senior Nathan Shaffer signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Ohio Northern University. The three year varsity player will play middle linebacker at ONU.

The plan is for Shaffer to start his freshmen year on the junior varsity team with the chance to play some special teams on the varsity team towards the end of the year. From there, he will compete for a varsity spot.

Shaffer will attend the Dicke College of Business at ONU and study business finance. The school’s business program and the feel of campus drew Shaffer to ONU.