Gallery hosts color mixing workshop

GREENVILLE — On April 23, the Anna Bier Art Gallery will host a Color Mixing Workshop from 6–8 p.m. This workshop is suitable for teens and adults at the beginner or intermediate level.

In this class, students will learn the basics of color interaction, how to mix paint colors, and paint their very own color wheel. This workshop is meant to be a relaxing way to learn about color and paint in a welcoming environment. No prior painting experience is necessary. Since students will paint a color wheel, there will be no pressure to create something realistic or worry about your artistic abilities. They will be there to have fun.

The cost to register for the workshop is $30 and includes all materials and light refreshments. To register for this event, email [email protected] or visit the Anna Bier Art Gallery on Facebook where the link for tickets is posted. Spots are limited and pre-registration is required.

The Anna Bier Art Gallery is located inside St. Clair Memorial Hall at 215 W. 4th St, Greenville. Under the direction of Darke County Center for the Arts, the Anna Bier Art Gallery presents professional visual art exhibits and opportunities to the public throughout the year. Workshop guests should park in the side lot of Memorial Hall and enter through the side entrance. The Anna Bier Art Gallery is located on the main level to the left of the ticket box office.

For additional information, contact Jennifer Overholser, Director of Visual Arts for DCCA at [email protected] or call 440-813-0367.

Direct link to register for tickets: https://rb.gy/svzref.