Greenville softball falls in extras to Butler; high school softball and baseball roundup

Senior Savannah Leach turns two on a ground ball. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Junior Kylar Arnett drove in Greenville’s first run of the game.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school softball and baseball games from April 1 – 3.

Greenville softball (4-2, 2-1)

GREENVILLE — In extra innings, the Lady Wave softball team lost 6-5 to Butler at home on April 1. Head coach Jerrod Newland said while the better team won this game, it was a disappointing game to lose. They had their chances to win or tie the game late, but couldn’t make the game-winning play.

“They wanted it more, they played better than us. Bottom line, you can’t leave kids on base. In the last two innings, we get two on and left four on base. In the last two innings, we had a chance to win it,” Newland said.

Senior Ava Cyphers got Butler on the board first with a two-run home run in the second inning.

Greenville got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Junior Kylar Arnett drove in a run followed by a two-run hit from senior Mahayla Cook. Senior Addie Burke capped off the inning with a RBI double to put Greenville up 4-2.

The Lady Aviators regained the lead in the fifth. Sophomore Kaylee Worrell hit a RBI double followed by another two-run home run by senior Kylee Kleiner.

Newland said the team didn’t make enough plays early and gave Butler some extra outs. The Lady Aviators took advantage and scored some runs off those mistakes.

“You can’t score in two innings and win games. We were just very sloppy today. Didn’t make some plays,” Newland said.

Senior Savannah Leach tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth. She doubled and then scored on a wild pitch. In the sixth inning, Leach got three outs herself on defense. After a lead off single, she made an unassisted double play then got the groundout to end the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh and the bottom of the eighth, Greenville got two base runners on with two outs. Both times, the rally started too late as they couldn’t score in each scoring situation.

Sophomore Jami Brockert scored the game-winning run for Butler in the top of the eighth.

Junior Zoey Burns pitched all eight innings for Greenville and had four strikeouts. Junior Addison Suess had only two strikeouts in eight innings for Butler as both teams made a lot of contact in this game.

If the weather cooperates, Greenville will host a double header on April 6. They will play Centerville at 11:45 a.m. and then play Portsmouth Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. They will then play at Tippecanoe on April 9 at 5 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Around the county:

Softball:

Arcanum (4-3, 2-0)

The Lady Trojans have won three straight games after a 24-4 win over Preble Shawnee. Junior Kenzie Byrne hit her fourth home run of the season and had five RBI. Freshman Jordyn Garbig also had a five RBI game with three doubles. Senior Emilie Fout had three RBI. Junior Marli Morris and freshman Ella Flatter each had two RBI. Senior Belle Harleman pitched two innings and had a strikeouts. Senior Hannah Kendig pitched three innings and had three strikeouts. After games at Dixie and at Eaton, Arcanum will host Tri-Village on April 9 at 5 p.m.

Franklin Monroe (1-7, 1-0)

The Lady Jets played three games at the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge from April 1-2. They lost 8-0 to Western Hills. They then lost 8-4 to Highlands. Senior Olivia Sease had two RBI in that game. Senior Joanie Hall drove in a run as well. They then ended the trip with a 16-1 loss to Livingston Central. Junior Lila Davis drove in Franklin Monroe’s lone run. Freshman Faith Wintrow had a double in the game. The Lady Jets will travel to Preble Shawnee on April 6 for an 11 a.m. first pitch. They will then host Dixie on April 9 at 5 p.m.

Tri-Village (2-1, 1-0)

The Lady Patriots get the run rule win over Brookville on April 1, 11-1. Senior Kiersten Wilcox had five RBI and a home run in the game. Sophomore Camryn Osborne had two RBI and a home run. Freshman Emma Greer had two RBI as well. Freshman Mylee Bierly drove in a run. Sophomore Elizabeth Poling pitched all five innings and allowed four hits and struck out three. The team will head to Arcanum on April 9 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Baseball:

Ansonia (2-3, 1-1)

The Tigers lost 5-0 at Riverside on April 1. Seniors Landyn Bowman and Trevor Hemmerich each had two hits. Sophomore Noah Heck pitched all six innings and allowed six hits and struck out five. He only gave up one earned run. After back to back conference games, Ansonia will host Fort Recovery on April 6 at 11 a.m.

Arcanum (3-2, 1-1)

The Trojans won 7-4 at home against St. Henry on April 1. Arcanum scored four runs in the first inning and three runs in the fifth inning. Sophomore Kolton Quigney had two RBI. Four more Trojans had a RBI. Freshman Bishop Cartwright pitched three innings and gave up a hit while striking out four batters. Freshman Luke Stephens pitched four innings and allowed two hits and had a strikeout. After a game against Eaton, Arcanum will head to Fort Loramie on April 6 for a double header starting at 1 p.m. They will then host Tri-Village on April 9 at 5 p.m.

Greenville (2-2, 1-2)

The Green Wave lost 8-0 to Butler on April 1. Butler scored five runs in the third inning to break the game open. Five different players for Greenville registered a hit. Junior Drew Hamilton and freshman Charlie Jasenski each had a double. Senior Bryce Blumenstock pitched all six innings and had two strikeouts. Greenville will play a double header at Bradford on April 6 starting at 10 a.m.

Versailles (3-2)

Versailles lost 6-3 at Miami East on April 1. Senior AJ Griesdorn had a RBI. Senior Gabe White had eight strikeouts in five innings of work on the mound. The Tigers will host St. Mary’s for a double header on April 6 starting at 11 a.m. The team will then head to Fort Recovery on April 9 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]