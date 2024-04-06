Portraits In-the-Round at Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present Portraits In-the-Round: Works by Hayner’s Portrait & Figure Study Group. The exhibit of portraits by more than ten local artists will be on display April 12 through May 19. An artist reception is scheduled for Friday, April 26 from 5-6:45 p.m. Attending the reception is a wonderful way to meet the artists and gain insight into their work and process. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

“The Hayner Portrait & Figure Group has between seven & fifteen members drawing at a time. Most prefer a frontal or side view of the model, so we seat them in the front of the room,” says artist Shirley Harbaugh. “It was suggested that it might be interesting to draw the model from all sides, in-the-round. By seating them in the middle we each get a very different composition. When viewed together, the renderings give a sculptural view of what is happening with the body.” This exhibit includes a variety of media, such as charcoal, pencil, watercolor, acrylic and pastels.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

