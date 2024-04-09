Commissioners declare April Autism Acceptance Month

Members of the ASD community, Darke County Recorder Hillary Holzapfel, and Sue Huston, Community Connections & Advocacy Coordinator at Darke DD gathered with the Darke County Commissioners for the signing of the proclamation. Meladi Brewer | Daily Adovcate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Autism Acceptance month proclaimed for April.

The Darke County Commissioners met with various members of the Developments Disability community for the signing of the Autism Acceptance Month Proclamation. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

Sue Huston, Community Connections & Advocacy Coordinator, spoke on behalf of the proclamation saying the proclamation had recently been changed from Autism Awareness Month to Autism Acceptance Month.

“I thought that was a nice when they changed that at the state level,” Huston said.

In participation of acceptance, the City of Greenville and local businesses have lit up with the color blue to increase understanding and acceptance of children and adults with autism. Thousands of landmarks, buildings and homes will be bathed in blue light.

Autism affects an estimated 70 million people around the globe. It knows no boundaries and can affect anyone regardless of their race, religion, socio-economic status, or geography. The prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the United States is 1 in 36 children.

“ASD affects more than 5.4 million people in the United States and nearly 200,000 children and adults in the state,” Micah Barga said.

Each individual with ASD is unique, with talents and qualities such as exceptional focus and dedication. They benefit from specialized services and community support to ensure their health and safety and full participation in community life.

“Individuals with ASD, families, professionals, and community members are supported through connections with others and the sharing of resources,” Barga said.

Strength through support are the resilience of families and individuals. When training is provided to professionals across all systems, including through in justice, healthcare, and emergency response setting, positive outcomes increase.

“The aims for Autism Acceptance Month are to inform the general public about both the potential and needs of people with ASD and to stress the importance of early diagnosis and early intervention,” Barga said.

As well, it is to show the importance of providing appropriate supports that continuing through adulthood. The commissioners signed the proclamation in recognition of Ohioans diagnosed with ASD and their families for the Month of April.

“We encourage all Ohioans to provide their support in furthering awareness and acceptance of ASD,” the Darke County Commissioners said.

