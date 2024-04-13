YMCA hosts Healthy Kids Day

GREENVILLE — The YMCA of Darke County is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day® on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., located at 301 Wagner Ave., Greenville. This free, annual event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the summer season.

Sponsored nationally by Peanuts, Healthy Kids Day’s mission is to turn fun and play into lifelong memories. Some featured activities include exercise/fitness challenges and games, intro to pickleball for kids, Zumba® for Kids and families at 10:15 am, 11:15 am and 12:15 pm, our gymnastics department’s Ninja obstacle course, information on swim lessons and water safety and the Y’s summer day camps, sports drills and games, make a musical instrument to take home, and a healthy snack station. Also, as a way to promote good health for our community, the Y will waive the joining fee for any new memberships that day!

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” said Sam Casalano, YMCA of Darke County CEO. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources for families to create healthy habits, no matter the time of year. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer activities our community has to offer.”

The YMCA of Darke County’s Healthy Kids Day will also welcome Greenville Township Fire & Rescue, who will provide car seat safety information and a car seat giveaway for those in need of one, Healthy Kids Running Series, the Darke County WIC program, Darke County Health Department with information on the Help Me Grow program and immunizations, Village Green, the Greenville Public Library with summer reading program information, Gateway Youth Programs with information on their summer running program, and more.

For more information, contact Jen Sturgill at 937 548-3777 or [email protected] or visit www.ymcadarkecounty.org.