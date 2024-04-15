Penn Station will open April 18

Penn Station East Coast Subs is set to open its newest restaurant in Greenville this week. Drew Terhall | Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — Penn Station East Coast Subs, a leading fast-casual sandwich restaurant franchise, is set to open its newest restaurant in Greenville this week.

The new restaurant will open on April 18 and is located at 1453 Wagner Ave., Greenville. The restaurant will be open Monday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cincinnati-based Penn Station East Coast Subs serves an assortment of hot grilled and cold deli classic sandwiches, including the chain’s renowned Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich, wraps, and salads made to order with high-quality ingredients. The menu also includes fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade and fresh-baked chocolate chunk cookies. Penn Station offers eat-in dining, carryout, delivery, and catering.

The new restaurant in Greenville is owned and operated by the Quaker Hospitality Holdings investment group of Andrew Brennan, Lachlan McLean, and Keith Gavin. Greenville marks the 21st Penn Station restaurant the group owns, with 16 in the Dayton area and five in the Cincinnati market. They most recently opened another Penn Station restaurant in Oxford in November 2023.

“We think Greenville is an ideal market for a Penn Station restaurant and we look forward to serving that community,” said Brennan. “It is a well-known brand in the greater Dayton area and very popular with so many customers across the region. This location has great access and visibility off Wagner Avenue.”

About Penn Station East Coast Subs:

Jeff Osterfeld started the award-winning sandwich chain in 1985 in Dayton. Three years later, he sold his first Penn Station franchise. Today, there are more than 320 Penn Station East Coast Subs franchises in the U.S. serving high-quality products grilled and baked to perfection. The privately-owned franchise business serves premium products that have won numerous awards.

Learn more about Penn Station East Coast Subs at penn-station.com.